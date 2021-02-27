Dr. Abhay Varma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abhay Varma, MD
Overview of Dr. Abhay Varma, MD
Dr. Abhay Varma, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Varma works at
Dr. Varma's Office Locations
MUSC Hollings Cancer Center86 Jonathan Lucas St Fl 3, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This man saved my Mother's life! Other doctors said her brain was inoperable, but Dr. Varma was able to do the surgery and now she has a second chance at life!
About Dr. Abhay Varma, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1235183161
Education & Certifications
- All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Varma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Varma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Varma using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Varma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Varma has seen patients for Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal, Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) and Chiari Malformation Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Varma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Varma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varma.
