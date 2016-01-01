Overview

Dr. Abhijeet Basu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with El Campo Memorial Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital, Huntsville Memorial Hospital and Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Basu works at Houston Cardiovascular Asociates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Prolapse, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.