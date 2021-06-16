Overview of Dr. Abhijeet Koli, MD

Dr. Abhijeet Koli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Illinois Hospital



Dr. Koli works at Austin Heart - Georgetown in Georgetown, TX with other offices in Round Rock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.