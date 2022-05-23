Overview

Dr. Abhijit Basu, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Calcutta National Medical College, West Bengal University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Basu works at Comprehensive Vein Clinic of South Florida LLC in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anal and Rectal Cancer, Excision of Rectal Tumor and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.