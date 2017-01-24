Overview of Dr. Abhijit Chatterjee, MD

Dr. Abhijit Chatterjee, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Chatterjee works at Geriatrics Lakewood Southern Campus in Lakewood, NJ with other offices in Monroe Township, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Bronchitis, Insomnia and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.