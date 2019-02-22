Dr. Abhijit Kulkarni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kulkarni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abhijit Kulkarni, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Topiwala National Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, Forbes Hospital and West Penn Hospital.
Alleghency Geneal Hospital320 E North Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-3100MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Allegheny Center-Digestive Health1307 Federal St Ste B100, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-8900
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Forbes Hospital
- West Penn Hospital
Dr. Kulkarni found the source of a problem that I had been having for years. He is very thorough, professional, explained things so I could understand them, and compassionate. I had to be admitted for pain control. He took the time to stop at the end of his long day to check on me.
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Med Center Central Mass
- Topiwala National Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
Dr. Kulkarni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kulkarni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kulkarni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kulkarni has seen patients for Hernia, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kulkarni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kulkarni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kulkarni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kulkarni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kulkarni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.