Dr. Abhijit Limaye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Limaye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abhijit Limaye, MD
Overview of Dr. Abhijit Limaye, MD
Dr. Abhijit Limaye, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Limaye works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Limaye's Office Locations
-
1
Kidney Care & Transplantation Services at UW Medical Center - Montlake1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Limaye?
About Dr. Abhijit Limaye, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1205972239
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Limaye using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Limaye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Limaye works at
Dr. Limaye has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Limaye.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Limaye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Limaye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.