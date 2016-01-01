Overview of Dr. Abhijit Limaye, MD

Dr. Abhijit Limaye, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Limaye works at Kidney Care & Transplantation Services at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

