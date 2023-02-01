Overview of Dr. Abhijit Manaswi, MD

Dr. Abhijit Manaswi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Davenport, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Patna University / Patna Medical College and is affiliated with Adventhealth Heart Of Florida and Adventhealth Lake Wales.



Dr. Manaswi works at Heart of Florida Physician Group Orthopedics & Joint Replacement in Davenport, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.