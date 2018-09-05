Dr. Abhijit Saste, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saste is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abhijit Saste, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Abhijit Saste, MD
Dr. Abhijit Saste, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Saste works at
Dr. Saste's Office Locations
ProMedica Physicians Hematology/Oncology Associates - Sylvania & Monroe5308 Harroun Rd Ste 55, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 824-6599
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Flower Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Saste is a caring and courteous doctor who listens and respects my choices. He has treated my stage 4 breast cancer with oral chemotherapy and I am now in remission with hardly any side effects. The entire staff is polite and friendly. I couldn't recommend them more. Dr. Saste is MUCH better than any oncologist that I've seen in the 13 years that I have been dealing with cancer.
About Dr. Abhijit Saste, MD
- Hematology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Sinai Grace Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
