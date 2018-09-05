Overview of Dr. Abhijit Saste, MD

Dr. Abhijit Saste, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Saste works at ProMedica Physicians Hematology | Oncology Associates in Sylvania, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) and Purpura along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.