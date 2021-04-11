Dr. Abhiman Cheeyandira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheeyandira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abhiman Cheeyandira, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Nazareth Hospital.
Barnaby Schafer Surgical Associates Inc.2701 Holme Ave Ste 104, Philadelphia, PA 19152 Directions (215) 331-8897
Hospital Affiliations
- Nazareth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
I had colostomy surgery done by Dr.Cheeyandira on Sept.30,2020 and on April 25,2021 he reversed it.I can’t thank him enough for everything he did when I was in in so much pain...very professional and responsible
- General Surgery
- English, Hindi
- 1710142419
- BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- General Surgery
