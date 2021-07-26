Dr. Abhimanyu Ghose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abhimanyu Ghose, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Abhimanyu Ghose, MD
Dr. Abhimanyu Ghose, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Hematology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Dr. Ghose works at
Dr. Ghose's Office Locations
East Valley Cancer Center - Medical Oncology, Hematology, Radiation Oncology, & Gynecologic Oncology7695 S Research Dr, Tempe, AZ 85284 Directions (480) 256-1664Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ghose is a new doctor of mine since September 2020. I could not be more pleased with him in my treatment plans. Dr Ghose is very approachable and responsive to all my concerns with my cancer treatment, I also like his medical assistant Barb very much. The entire staff at Arizona Oncology is wonderful. Highly recommend Dr Ghose
About Dr. Abhimanyu Ghose, MD
- Hematology
- 9 years of experience
- English, Bengali, Bengali and Hindi
- 1649400581
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghose has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghose accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghose has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghose on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ghose speaks Bengali, Bengali and Hindi.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghose. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghose.
