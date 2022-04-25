See All Neurologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Abhimanyu Mahajan, MD

Neurology
5.0 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Abhimanyu Mahajan, MD

Dr. Abhimanyu Mahajan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. 

Dr. Mahajan works at Rush University Medical Center Movement Disorders Group in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Mahajan's Office Locations

    Rush University Medical Center Movement Disorders Group
    1725 W Harrison St Ste 755, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 563-2030

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 25, 2022
    Delicate disease handled very well.
    — Apr 25, 2022
    About Dr. Abhimanyu Mahajan, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1063831089
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abhimanyu Mahajan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahajan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mahajan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mahajan works at Rush University Medical Center Movement Disorders Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Mahajan’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahajan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahajan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahajan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahajan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

