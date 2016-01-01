Overview

Dr. Abhinandan Raj, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore University / Kempegowda Institute Of Medical Science and is affiliated with Medical City Denton, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton and UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital.



Dr. Raj works at Texas Health Prsbytrn Ansthslgy in Denton, TX with other offices in Montgomery, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.