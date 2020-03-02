Overview of Dr. Abhinav Chhabra, MD

Dr. Abhinav Chhabra, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Augusta Health and University Hospital.



Dr. Chhabra works at UVA Hand Center in Charlottesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.