Dr. Abhinav Chhabra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chhabra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abhinav Chhabra, MD
Overview of Dr. Abhinav Chhabra, MD
Dr. Abhinav Chhabra, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Augusta Health and University Hospital.
Dr. Chhabra works at
Dr. Chhabra's Office Locations
-
1
Fontaine Medical Office Building 1415 Ray C Hunt Dr, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Directions (434) 982-4263
-
2
University of Virginia400 Ray C Hunt Dr Ste 330, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Directions (434) 982-4263
-
3
University Virginia Orthopaedic545 Ray C Hunt Dr # 310, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Directions (434) 982-4263
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta Health
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chhabra?
Dr. Chhabra is a class act both medically and socially. He is also a great communicator. Fixed my hand. Thank you.
About Dr. Abhinav Chhabra, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1578632196
Education & Certifications
- San Antonio Hand Center
- Univ Va Hs
- Virginia School Of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chhabra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chhabra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chhabra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chhabra works at
Dr. Chhabra has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chhabra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chhabra speaks Hindi.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chhabra. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chhabra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chhabra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chhabra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.