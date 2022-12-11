Dr. Vemula has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abhinav Vemula, MD
Overview
Dr. Abhinav Vemula, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Flower Mound, TX.
Locations
Texas Digestive Disease Consultants4370 Medical Arts Dr Ste 295, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Directions (972) 691-3777
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vemula is always kind and understanding. He is the only doctor that has listened to my concerns and is always attentive. I Will always recommend him, Staff is great too! Thank you Doctor!
About Dr. Abhinav Vemula, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vemula accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vemula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Vemula. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vemula.
