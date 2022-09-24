Overview of Dr. Abhiram Gande, MD

Dr. Abhiram Gande, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their fellowship with Texas Back Institute, Spinal Surgery



Dr. Gande works at California Orthopaedic Institute in San Diego, CA with other offices in National City, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.