Dr. Abhishek Aphale, MD

Dermatology
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Abhishek Aphale, MD is a Dermatologist in Philadelphia, PA. 

Dr. Aphale works at Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Jenkintown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Dermatitis and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fox Chase Cancer Center
    333 Cottman Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 728-2191
  2. 2
    Philadelphia Hematology-oncology
    822 Pine St Ste 2A, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 519-0154
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
  3. 3
    Fox Chase Cancer Center - Huntingdon Pike
    8 Huntingdon Pike, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 728-2191

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Temple University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Dermatitis
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Dermatitis
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acanthosis Nigricans
Actinic Keratosis
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Fungal Nail Infection
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Impetigo
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
Melanoma
Melanoma Screening
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery
Mohs Surgery
Mole Evaluation
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Psoriasis
Rash
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Acne
Acne Surgery
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Bedsores
Boil
Burn Injuries
Cellulitis
Dermabrasion
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Excessive Sweating
Folliculitis
Genital Warts
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
Kaposi's Sarcoma
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lichen Planus
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Pemphigoid
Plantar Wart
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriatic Arthritis
Repair of Pigmentation Defect
Second-Degree Burns
Shingles
Skin Ulcer
Spider Veins
Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Veins
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Nov 17, 2021
    It is extremely rare in this day and age to find a person let alone a physician like Dr Aphale. Skilled in his field, extremely knowledgeable, tremendous bedside manner, caring and compassionate are just a few of the words I could use to describe this man. I could go on and on giving compliments but words can not describe what a wonderful person he is. I trust this man with my life. The mold was broken when he was born. I wish him only the best in his professional and personal life. Hats off to him and his entire staff.
    Steve S — Nov 17, 2021
    About Dr. Abhishek Aphale, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1437300993
    Education & Certifications

    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abhishek Aphale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aphale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aphale has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aphale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aphale has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Dermatitis and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aphale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Aphale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aphale.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aphale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aphale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

