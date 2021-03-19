Overview of Dr. Abhishek Chatterjee, MD

Dr. Abhishek Chatterjee, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with MelroseWakefield Hospital and Tufts Medical Center.



Dr. Chatterjee works at Tufts Medical Center Cancer Center in Stoneham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.