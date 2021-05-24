See All Gastroenterologists in Fresno, CA
Dr. Abhishek Gulati, MD

Gastroenterology
2.7 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Abhishek Gulati, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Gulati works at Digestive Disease Consultants in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Duodenal Polypectomy, Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Digestive Disease Consultants
    1187 E Herndon Ave Ste 106, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 433-6000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Duodenal Polypectomy
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Duodenal Polypectomy
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

Duodenal Polypectomy
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus
Constipation
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diarrhea
Duodenal Ulcer
Dysphagia
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophagitis
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Manometry
Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Pancreatitis
Reflux Esophagitis
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Cirrhosis
Dehydration
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Ileus
Ischemic Colitis
Vomiting Disorders
Anal or Rectal Pain
Colon Cancer Screening
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Duodenitis
Enteritis
Esophageal Varices
Food Allergy
Gallbladder Scan
Gallstones
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroparesis
Heartburn
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Impedance Testing
Indigestion
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Intestinal Obstruction
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Liver Function Test
Malnutrition
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
pH Probe
Pyloric Stenosis
Screening Colonoscopy
Ulcerative Colitis
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Unexplained Weight Loss
VAP Lipid Testing
Viral Hepatitis
Wireless pH Testing
Achalasia
All Types of Food Poisoning
Bile Duct Procedure
Biliary Drainage
Boerhaave's Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Crohn's Disease
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography)
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Ulcer
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Food Poisoning
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Hemochromatosis
Hepatitis A
Lactose Intolerance
Liver Biopsy
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
Megacolon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Peptic Ulcer
Pouchitis
Salmonella Food Poisoning
Stomal Ulcer
Viral Enteritis

May 24, 2021
So caring and nice. I'm a cancer patient but was there for unrelated problems. He was so concerned that I had cancer even though I wasn't there for that reason. He order meds for me to try and they worked. Awesome Doctor with awesome manners!!
P from Clovis — May 24, 2021
About Dr. Abhishek Gulati, MD

  Gastroenterology
Languages Spoken
  English
Gender
  Male
NPI Number
  1629380308
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Board Certifications
  Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Abhishek Gulati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gulati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gulati has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gulati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gulati works at Digestive Disease Consultants in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Gulati’s profile.

Dr. Gulati has seen patients for Duodenal Polypectomy, Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gulati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gulati. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gulati.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gulati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gulati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

