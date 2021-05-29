Overview of Dr. Abhishek Julka, MD

Dr. Abhishek Julka, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Albany, OH. They graduated from The Ohio State University Medical School and is affiliated with Ohio State University Hospital.



Dr. Julka works at JIS Orthopedics in New Albany, OH with other offices in Saint Clairsville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Ganglion Cyst and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.