Dr. Abhishek Mangaonkar, MB BS

Hematology & Oncology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Abhishek Mangaonkar, MB BS

Dr. Abhishek Mangaonkar, MB BS is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Rochester, MN. 

Dr. Mangaonkar works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mangaonkar's Office Locations

    Rochester - Cancer
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 512-1667

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Erythropoietin Test
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Lymphoma Evaluation
Erythropoietin Test
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Lymphoma Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Transplant Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 28, 2022
    Dr. Mangaonkar is extremely caring about his patients. Dr. M always makes me feel so important and always listens without any rush. I am forever grateful I have him as my Hemotologist!
    Laurie Brummitt — Apr 28, 2022
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Abhishek Mangaonkar, MB BS.

    About Dr. Abhishek Mangaonkar, MB BS

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871933770
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abhishek Mangaonkar, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mangaonkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mangaonkar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mangaonkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mangaonkar works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Mangaonkar’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mangaonkar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mangaonkar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mangaonkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mangaonkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

