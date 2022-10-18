Dr. Mehra has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abhishek Mehra, MD
Overview of Dr. Abhishek Mehra, MD
Dr. Abhishek Mehra, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sunrise, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Brandywine Hospital and Campbell County Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Mehra works at
Dr. Mehra's Office Locations
MDLive13630 Nw 8th St, Sunrise, FL 33325 Directions (800) 400-6354
Brandywine Hospital201 Reeceville Rd, Coatesville, PA 19320 Directions (610) 383-8319
MDLIVE Headquarters3350 SW 148th Ave Ste 300, Miramar, FL 33027 Directions (800) 400-6354Monday11:00am - 5:30pmTuesday11:00am - 5:30pmWednesday11:00am - 5:30pmThursday11:00am - 5:30pmFriday11:00am - 5:30pm
- 4 3735 Franklin Rd Sw, Roanoke, VA 24014 Directions (503) 945-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Brandywine Hospital
- Campbell County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mehra is a great very attentive medical specialist. Though what makes him to stand out is that he is the out of the box thinker. He really try to use a complex treatment that includes not just prescribing a quick medicine but he sees a big picture. So some of his advices about the diet, lifestyle and overall self care are priceless and make a difference.
About Dr. Abhishek Mehra, MD
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Geriatric Psychiatry, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehra has seen patients for Suicidal Ideation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.