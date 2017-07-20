Overview

Dr. Abhishek Mehta, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Dayanand Medical College, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet, Loyola University Medical Center, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Mehta works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Orland Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.