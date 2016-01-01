Overview

Dr. Abhishek Seth, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY D'ALGER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Dr. Seth works at PROVIDENCE SACRED HEART MEDICAL CENTER in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.