Overview of Dr. Abhishek Srivastava, MD

Dr. Abhishek Srivastava, MD is an Urology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.



Dr. Srivastava works at Atlantic Urology Clinics in Myrtle Beach, SC with other offices in Murrells Inlet, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.