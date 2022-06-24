Dr. Abhishiek Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abhishiek Sharma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Abhishiek Sharma, MD
Dr. Abhishiek Sharma, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
Dr. Sharma works at
Dr. Sharma's Office Locations
Cushing Neurosurgery and Spine Center19646 N 27th Ave Ste 108, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (602) 603-0970
Arizona Associates for Reproductive Health2222 E Highland Ave Ste 222, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 975-0123
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had surgery for a birth defect in my low back that was there for 52 years. I had crippling leg and back pain. Dr. Sharma fixed my spine and my leg pain went away when I woke up from surgery. He is a gem.
About Dr. Abhishiek Sharma, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1477796209
Education & Certifications
- Mc Wi Affil Hosp
- R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Neurostimulation and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sharma speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.