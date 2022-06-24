Overview of Dr. Abhishiek Sharma, MD

Dr. Abhishiek Sharma, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Dr. Sharma works at Cushing Neurosurgery and Spine Center, Phoenix, AZ in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Neurostimulation and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.