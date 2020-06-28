Dr. Abid Bhat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abid Bhat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abid Bhat, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Gov Med Col and is affiliated with University Health Lakewood Medical Center and University Health Truman Medical Center.
Locations
Robin Chiropractic Acupuncture Center P.A.7410 Switzer Rd, Shawnee, KS 66203 Directions (913) 243-1667
Hospital Affiliations
- University Health Lakewood Medical Center
- University Health Truman Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
So easy... Was able to take the sleep test at home in my own bed. Within a few days I was diagnosed with sleep apnea and went to get a CPAP machine. Been using this machine for about a month now and my sleep has drastically improved. Thank God! Would highly recommend Dr. Bhat; very helpful and friendly.
About Dr. Abid Bhat, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Kashmiri
- 1730119330
Education & Certifications
- Suny Buffalo Erie Co Med Ctr
- SUNY Buffalo Sisters Of Charity
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
- Gov Med Col
- Critical Care Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhat has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhat works at
Dr. Bhat speaks Kashmiri.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhat. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.