Dr. Abid Irshad, MB BS is an Oncology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion8992 University Blvd Fl 3, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions
MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
MUSC Health Primary Care - Carnes Crossroads2000 1st Ave, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Directions
MUSC Health University Medical Center171 Ashley Ave # 202, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Oncology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Male
- Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
- Diagnostic Radiology
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
