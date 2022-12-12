Dr. Abid Malik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abid Malik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Abid Malik, MD
Dr. Abid Malik, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Malik works at
Dr. Malik's Office Locations
Womens Health Centers of Florida Inc430 Waymont Ct Ste 100, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 878-0022
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My mom was admitted to hospital twice, week at a time, with no appreciable improvement. She saw Dr. Malik at the clinic for 6 may be 7 time, get well, back to being herself, back at work, definitely recommend Dr. Malik
About Dr. Abid Malik, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1922122035
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Addiction Medicine, Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malik has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Malik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malik.
