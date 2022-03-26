Overview of Dr. Abid Qureshi, MD

Dr. Abid Qureshi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Qureshi works at Golden State Orthopedics in Walnut Creek, CA with other offices in San Ramon, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.