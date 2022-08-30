Overview

Dr. Abiel Garcia, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.



Dr. Garcia works at Shaver Medical Clinic in Pasadena, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.