Dr. Abigail Byrnes, MD
Dr. Abigail Byrnes, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Corbin, KY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Baptist Health Corbin.
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology1 Trillium Way, Corbin, KY 40701 Directions
- Baptist Health Corbin
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
the best oncologist i have been to, very caring, very knowledgeable always kind and caring, the staff there are the best
- Medical Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1902902372
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
- Medical Oncology
