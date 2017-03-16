Overview of Dr. Abigail Byrnes, MD

Dr. Abigail Byrnes, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Corbin, KY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Baptist Health Corbin.



Dr. Byrnes works at Baptist Health Medical Group Podiatry Paducah in Corbin, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Lymphocytosis, Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.