Dr. Abigail Chaffin, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (6)
Map Pin Small Metairie, LA
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Abigail Chaffin, MD

Dr. Abigail Chaffin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University|Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.

Dr. Chaffin works at Tulane Breast and Surgery Clinic in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hidradenitis and Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Chaffin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tulane Breast and Surgery Clinic
    4720 S I 10 Service Rd W Ste 100, Metairie, LA 70001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 988-8100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tulane Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hidradenitis
Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 08, 2020
    Best Decision I have made! I had my tummy tuck done a few weeks ago. I cannot believe how quickly I healed and painless the operation was. Thank you Dr. Chaffin for your patients, time, professionalism, and amazing bedside manner!! She even made 2 house calls! Thank you Dr. Chaffin!
    — Jan 08, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Abigail Chaffin, MD
    About Dr. Abigail Chaffin, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962682112
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University|Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abigail Chaffin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaffin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chaffin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chaffin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chaffin works at Tulane Breast and Surgery Clinic in Metairie, LA. View the full address on Dr. Chaffin’s profile.

    Dr. Chaffin has seen patients for Hidradenitis and Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaffin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaffin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaffin.

