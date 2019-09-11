Dr. Abigail Chua, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abigail Chua, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Abigail Chua, DO
Dr. Abigail Chua, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Cheshire, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med|Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center and Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Chua works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Chua's Office Locations
-
1
Primary Care - Cheshire 280 South Main Street280 S Main St, Cheshire, CT 06410 Directions (860) 696-2925
-
2
Comprehensive Orthopedics98 Main St Ste 301, Southington, CT 06489 Directions (860) 696-2925
-
3
Hartford Healthcare Headache Center1260 Silas Deane Hwy Ste 101, Wethersfield, CT 06109 Directions (860) 696-2925
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chua?
Dr. Chua is an amazing neurologist! She genuinely listens to her patients and finds the best treatment plan for them. Thanks to her, my dad is finally free of chronic headaches who has been battling it for over 30 years. She is one of the BEST in Connecticut! Her staff are also wonderful. Thank you!
About Dr. Abigail Chua, DO
- Neurology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1821381385
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med|Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chua has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chua accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chua works at
Dr. Chua has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chua on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chua. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chua.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chua, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chua appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.