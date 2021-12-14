Dr. Cochran has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abigail Cochran, MD
Overview of Dr. Abigail Cochran, MD
Dr. Abigail Cochran, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Springfield, IL. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Cochran works at
Dr. Cochran's Office Locations
Springfield Clinic the Center for Plastic Surgery2901 Greenbriar Dr, Springfield, IL 62704 Directions (217) 528-7541
Siu School of Medicine-pavilion Lab301 N 8TH ST, Springfield, IL 62701 Directions (217) 528-7541
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cochran?
Good, she resolved my issue and she was pleasant. what I went in for was minor but she did a good job
About Dr. Abigail Cochran, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cochran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cochran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cochran works at
Dr. Cochran has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cochran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cochran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cochran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cochran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cochran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.