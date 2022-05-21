Overview of Dr. Abigail Fletcher, MD

Dr. Abigail Fletcher, MD is a General Practice Nurse Practitioner in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in General Practice (Nurse Practitioner), has 26 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Fletcher works at MemorialCare Medical Group - Long Beach in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.