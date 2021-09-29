Overview

Dr. Abigail Harada, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Harada works at Gregory W. Schmidt, MD, LLC in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Nasopharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.