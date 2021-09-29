Dr. Abigail Harada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abigail Harada, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abigail Harada, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Harada works at
Locations
-
1
Hawaii Eye Institute1380 Lusitana St Ste 604, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 523-2020
-
2
Roy O Kamada MD Inc1329 Lusitana St Ste 504, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 523-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harada?
Dr. Harada is an excellent Allergy specialist. Her diagnostic skills are impressive and her therapeutic acumen is formidable. She is caring, empathic, and comforting. J.Smith, M.D. (retired physician)
About Dr. Abigail Harada, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1306041967
Education & Certifications
- National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
- University HI
- University of Hawaii At Manoa
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harada accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harada works at
Dr. Harada has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Nasopharyngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Harada. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.