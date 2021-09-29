See All Allergists & Immunologists in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Abigail Harada, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.0 (13)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Abigail Harada, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Harada works at Gregory W. Schmidt, MD, LLC in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Nasopharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hawaii Eye Institute
    1380 Lusitana St Ste 604, Honolulu, HI 96813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 523-2020
    Roy O Kamada MD Inc
    1329 Lusitana St Ste 504, Honolulu, HI 96813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 523-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Abigail Harada, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306041967
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University HI
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Hawaii At Manoa
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abigail Harada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harada works at Gregory W. Schmidt, MD, LLC in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Dr. Harada’s profile.

    Dr. Harada has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Nasopharyngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Harada. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harada.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

