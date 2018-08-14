Dr. Isakson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abigail Isakson, DO
Overview of Dr. Abigail Isakson, DO
Dr. Abigail Isakson, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Flagstaff, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Isakson works at
Dr. Isakson's Office Locations
Healing and Psychiatry125 E Elm Ave Ste 101, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 Directions (928) 266-0713
Healing and Psychiatry401 N San Francisco St Ste A, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 Directions (928) 266-0713
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been using Abigail for a few years now and I think she is great and is very thorough. I would say she's a bit quirky and sometimes opinionated but overall I find her to be extremely helpful and genuinely interested in my well-being. it's always fun coming to her office for a visit. I'm grateful for such a fun diligent pyschiatrist that isn't a stiff.
About Dr. Abigail Isakson, DO
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1588654552
Education & Certifications
- Menninger Clinic
- Doctors Hosp Of Montclair-Ont Comm Hosp
- Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Uc Santa Cruz and UCLA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Isakson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Isakson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Isakson works at
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Isakson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Isakson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Isakson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Isakson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.