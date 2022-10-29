See All Pediatricians in Port St Lucie, FL
Dr. Abigail Ley, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Abigail Ley, MD

Dr. Abigail Ley, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. 

Dr. Ley works at Pediatric Neurologists of Palm Beach in Port St Lucie, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Ley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Neurologists of Palm Beach
    150 SW Chamber Ct Ste 203, Port St Lucie, FL 34986 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 589-6585

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
ADHD and-or ADD

Treatment frequency



All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 29, 2022
    We have been going to Dr. Ley for several months now as she sees both of my children. I only have good things to say about her and her staff! They are very caring and helpful!! Dr Ley truly cares about her patients and takes time to listen to us and makes sure we are comfortable with the treatment options. I feel that she helps us as if she’s caring for her own children! We are making progress with our Children's medical/health challenges thanks to her. We are very grateful to have found her and highly recommend her!!!
    T. Woods — Oct 29, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Abigail Ley, MD
    About Dr. Abigail Ley, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093073645
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Neurodevelopment Disabilities, Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abigail Ley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ley accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ley works at Pediatric Neurologists of Palm Beach in Port St Lucie, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ley’s profile.

    Dr. Ley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

