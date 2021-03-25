See All Rheumatologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Abigail Neiman, MD

Rheumatology
4.4 (27)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Abigail Neiman, MD

Dr. Abigail Neiman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Columbus Community Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.

Dr. Neiman works at Abigal R Neiman MD in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Neiman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Abigail R Neiman MD PA
    902 Frostwood Dr Ste 311, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 932-0054

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Columbus Community Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 25, 2021
    Dr. Neiman literally saved my life. After years of multiple orthopedic surgeries and being told by doctors that it was because I had been an athlete, Dr. Neiman diagnosed me immediately and worked tirelessly to find the right medication for me. She also went to bat with the insurance company to get my medications approved. I was in a wheelchair at one point and now I have been back to work for 3 years. Her staff is just as amazing as she is. They are always responsive to my calls. Bar none, she is the BEST!!!
    Karan Lozano — Mar 25, 2021
    About Dr. Abigail Neiman, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043280381
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NYU MC
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New England MC
    Residency
    Internship
    • New England Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Dr. Abigail Neiman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neiman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Neiman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Neiman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Neiman works at Abigal R Neiman MD in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Neiman’s profile.

    Dr. Neiman has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neiman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Neiman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neiman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neiman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neiman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

