Dr. Abigail Capps, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Capps is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abigail Capps, MD
Overview of Dr. Abigail Capps, MD
Dr. Abigail Capps, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Dr. Capps works at
Dr. Capps' Office Locations
-
1
Advocare Kressville Pediatrics710 KRESSON RD, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CorVel
- Delta Dental
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Capps?
About Dr. Abigail Capps, MD
- Pediatrics
- 9 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1326467838
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Capps accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Capps has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Capps works at
Dr. Capps has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capps.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Capps, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Capps appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.