Dr. Abigail Stocker, MD
Dr. Abigail Stocker, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange, Clark Regional Medical Center, Flaget Memorial Hospital, Norton Hospital, Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital, Saint Joseph Mount Sterling, Southern Ohio Medical Center and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
University of Louisville Hospital530 S Jackson St, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 562-3000
Louisville Hematology Clinic Psc225 Abraham Flexner Way Ste 502, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 588-7690
Academic Office550 S Jackson St, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 562-3000
Ulrf Geriatrics401 E Chestnut St Unit 170, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 562-3000
- Baptist Health La Grange
- Clark Regional Medical Center
- Flaget Memorial Hospital
- Norton Hospital
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
- Saint Joseph Mount Sterling
- Southern Ohio Medical Center
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have a rare group of diseases. All are difficult to manage. Dr Stocker suggested a gastric stimulator and some change in medication. She has helped considerably. It no wonder the GI Motility Clinic has a wait list, the improvement in symptoms makes it worth the wait.
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- University of Louisville/University Louisville Hosp
- UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
- The Ohio State University
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Stocker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stocker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stocker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stocker works at
Dr. Stocker has seen patients for Nausea, Gastroparesis and Vomiting Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stocker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Stocker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stocker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stocker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stocker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.