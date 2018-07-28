Dr. Wolf has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abigail Wolf, MD
Overview of Dr. Abigail Wolf, MD
Dr. Abigail Wolf, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Wolf's Office Locations
Div of Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility833 Chestnut St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Abigail Wolf at Jefferson! I think joining the Centering Pregnancy group was one of the best decisions I made, particularly because I got to meet Dr Wolf who is the most calming, understanding, and knowledgable doctor I have ever had--and we had our little guy this past weekend! Every other doctor I have seen since meeting her raves about her--she is well respected and when other healthcare providers see she is my attending OB they light up and tell me how much they admire her!
About Dr. Abigail Wolf, MD
- Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Pa Hospital Uphs
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Dr. Wolf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolf has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wolf speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.