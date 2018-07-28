See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Abigail Wolf, MD

Gynecology
4.1 (9)
Call for new patient details
28 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Abigail Wolf, MD

Dr. Abigail Wolf, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Wolf works at Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wolf's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Div of Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    833 Chestnut St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Oophorectomy
Adenomyosis
Amniocentesis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bacteriuria Screening
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Breast Cancer Screening
C-Section
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Colposcopy
Dipstick Urinalysis
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Endometriosis
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
First Trimester Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Gestational Diabetes
Gonorrhea Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Hysteroscopy
Infertility Evaluation
Mammography
Maternal Anemia
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Perimenopause
Phenylketonuria Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Pregnancy Test
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Symptomatic Menopause
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Uterine Fibroids
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Vaginosis Screening
Wound Repair
Yeast Infections
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Breast Pain
Breech Position
Cervical Cancer
Cervical Polyps
Chlamydia Infections
Colporrhaphy
Ectopic Pregnancy
Endometrial Ablation
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Female Infertility
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Hypertension
Hysterectomy - Open
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Miscarriages
Multiple Gestation
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer
Pelvic Abscess
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Preeclampsia
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Puncture Aspiration
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sickle Cell Disease
Trichomoniasis
Uterine Cancer
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Cancer
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Ani in Philadelphia, PA — Jul 28, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Abigail Wolf, MD

    • Gynecology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Female
    • 1518986215
    Education & Certifications

    • Pa Hospital Uphs
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wolf has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wolf works at Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Wolf’s profile.

    Dr. Wolf has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.