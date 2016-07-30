Dr. Abimael Perez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abimael Perez, MD
Overview
Dr. Abimael Perez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They completed their residency with St Elizabeths Hospital
Locations
WellMed at Morgan2922 Morgan Ave Ste 100, Corpus Christi, TX 78405 Directions (866) 592-2199
Alice Internal Medicine2510 E Main St Ste 102, Alice, TX 78332 Directions (361) 664-4445
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perez?
Dr Perez has been my doctor for almost 30 years. I trust him with my life.
About Dr. Abimael Perez, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1235112285
Education & Certifications
- St Elizabeths Hospital
- Faculty Med University Del Valle
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perez speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.