Dr. Abimbola Osobamiro, MD

Internal Medicine
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Abimbola Osobamiro, MD

Dr. Abimbola Osobamiro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mount Clemens, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.

Dr. Osobamiro works at Alliance Health Professionals, PLLC in Mount Clemens, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Osobamiro's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Internal Medicine Associates
    133 S Main St Ste D, Mount Clemens, MI 48043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 468-1600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Ford Macomb Hospital

Obesity
Asthma
Postnasal Drip
Obesity
Asthma
Postnasal Drip

    Sep 25, 2021
    Dr Abi is very kind and compassionate physician. She reviews your health history in a very detailed fashion, and physical as well. Very intelligent!! She helps to problem solve areas of concern. She looks at you as a person and not just another patient. She takes interest and concern regarding all family matter issues. HIGHLY RECOMMEND!! LOVE ALLIANCE HEALTH DR. ABI AND ENTIRE STAFF!! From check in, to office exam room, checkout and billing all A+++
    Heidi DiPilla — Sep 25, 2021
    About Dr. Abimbola Osobamiro, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1356335418
    Education & Certifications

    • HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
    • Sinai Hosp of Detroit
    • UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
