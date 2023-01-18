See All Nephrologists in Saint George, UT
Dr. Abinash Roy, MD

Nephrology
4.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Abinash Roy, MD

Dr. Abinash Roy, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Saint George, UT. They specialize in Nephrology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cedar City Hospital, Garfield Memorial Hospital, Kane County Hospital, Mesa View Regional Hospital, Page Hospital and St. George Regional Hospital River Road.

Dr. Roy works at Dixie Dialysis Center in Saint George, UT with other offices in Mesquite, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Kidney Diseases, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Roy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dixie Dialysis Center
    720 S River Rd Ste D1100, Saint George, UT 84790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 656-0857
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Desert Valley Nephrology
    350 Falcon Ridge Pkwy Ste 700, Mesquite, NV 89027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 345-4144

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedar City Hospital
  • Garfield Memorial Hospital
  • Kane County Hospital
  • Mesa View Regional Hospital
  • Page Hospital
  • St. George Regional Hospital River Road

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 18, 2023
    Dr. Roy provided me with the information I need to manage my health. He is exceptional at ordering the necessary tests and obtaining the medical history information, interpreting the data and providing the necessary medication and nutritional adjustments in order to control, as much as possible, chronic kidney disease. He is an excellent communicator and patient educator. He took the time necessary, to help me understand my medical condition and provide me with the tools necessary to manage it. He gave me an informational packet and tracking tools to measure the electiveness of the lifestyle/medication/nutrition (and diet) adjustments so that we can adjust the plan accordingly. In addition, I appreciate his character and genuine concern for his patients. I recommend him without reservation, and am grateful I found him.
    Kathleen Gilmore Lund — Jan 18, 2023
    About Dr. Abinash Roy, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1295825818
    Education & Certifications

    • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abinash Roy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roy has seen patients for Chronic Kidney Diseases, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Roy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

