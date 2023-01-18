Overview of Dr. Abinash Roy, MD

Dr. Abinash Roy, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Saint George, UT. They specialize in Nephrology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cedar City Hospital, Garfield Memorial Hospital, Kane County Hospital, Mesa View Regional Hospital, Page Hospital and St. George Regional Hospital River Road.



Dr. Roy works at Dixie Dialysis Center in Saint George, UT with other offices in Mesquite, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Kidney Diseases, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.