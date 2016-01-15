Overview of Dr. Abiola Familusi, MD

Dr. Abiola Familusi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Far Rockaway, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Ibadan College Of Med Ibadan Oyo Nigeria and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Familusi works at Multiviz Health Services in Far Rockaway, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY, Nashville, TN and Hempstead, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.