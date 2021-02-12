Dr. Abiy Meshesha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meshesha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abiy Meshesha, MD
Overview
Dr. Abiy Meshesha, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Jimma University, Faculty Of Medicial Sciences and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.
Locations
1
Mineral King Surgical Associates Inc.5533 W Hillsdale Ave Ste C, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 622-8500
2
Abiy Meshesha, MD, Inc220 S Akers St Ste C, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 636-8600
3
Abiy Meshesha MD Inc.5421 W Hillsdale Ave, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 636-8600
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meshesha?
I had breast cancer, both breast removed. He did good surgery on me and removed all the cancer. I did not have to have any other treatment ...He got all the cancer out. Marilyn in Exeter, Ca
About Dr. Abiy Meshesha, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Amharic
- 1639319783
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center
- Jimma University, Faculty Of Medicial Sciences
- Jimma University
- General Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meshesha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meshesha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meshesha works at
Dr. Meshesha has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meshesha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Meshesha speaks Amharic.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Meshesha. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meshesha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meshesha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meshesha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.