Dr. Abner Bagenstose III, MD
Dr. Abner Bagenstose III, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health.
Skin Dermatology & Aesthetics2100 Marble Cliff Office Park, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 299-7546Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Dr. Abner Bagenstose is an amazing doctor! He is thorough and knowledgeable. He stays current with new technologies. He takes time and teaches how to prevent and/or manage allergies/sinus conditions. On one occasion he caught a critical medical issue not related to my allergies. He has been a “life saver” by recognizing and treating sinus infections for both myself and my son. He is cognizant of treatment/insurance/financial issues. He really is the best!
About Dr. Abner Bagenstose III, MD
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1104888403
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University Hosps
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Dickinson College
Dr. Bagenstose III accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bagenstose III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bagenstose III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bagenstose III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bagenstose III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bagenstose III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.