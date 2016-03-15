Dr. Gershon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abner Gershon, MD
Overview of Dr. Abner Gershon, MD
Dr. Abner Gershon, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.
Dr. Gershon works at
Dr. Gershon's Office Locations
Uconn Health263 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 679-2784MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 Hours
Invision Medical Imaging LLC21 Arch Rd Ste B, Avon, CT 06001 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Uconn John Dempsey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gershon is always thorough, patient, kind, gentle, and intelligent with his treatment. I've been to him a number of times, and have always had a pleasant experience, albeit the pain from the shots, which he controls as best he can. I totally recommend him.
About Dr. Abner Gershon, MD
- Neuroradiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1114922812
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Jackson Meml Hosp U Miami
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- City University NY
- Diagnostic Radiology and Neuroradiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gershon accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gershon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gershon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gershon.
