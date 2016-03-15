See All Neuroradiologists in Farmington, CT
Dr. Abner Gershon, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Abner Gershon, MD

Neuroradiology
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Abner Gershon, MD

Dr. Abner Gershon, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.

Dr. Gershon works at Uconn John Dempsey Hospital in Farmington, CT with other offices in Avon, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Gershon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Uconn Health
    263 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 06032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 679-2784
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Invision Medical Imaging LLC
    21 Arch Rd Ste B, Avon, CT 06001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Uconn John Dempsey Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Cervical Herniated Disc
Intracranial Aneurysms - Multiple Congenital Anomaly
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Cervical Herniated Disc
Intracranial Aneurysms - Multiple Congenital Anomaly

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intracranial Aneurysms - Multiple Congenital Anomaly Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gershon?

    Mar 15, 2016
    Dr. Gershon is always thorough, patient, kind, gentle, and intelligent with his treatment. I've been to him a number of times, and have always had a pleasant experience, albeit the pain from the shots, which he controls as best he can. I totally recommend him.
    Myrna Reynolds in West Hartford, CT — Mar 15, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Abner Gershon, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Abner Gershon, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gershon to family and friends

    Dr. Gershon's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gershon

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Abner Gershon, MD.

    About Dr. Abner Gershon, MD

    Specialties
    • Neuroradiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114922812
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Jackson Meml Hosp U Miami
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MED COLL
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • City University NY
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Diagnostic Radiology and Neuroradiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gershon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gershon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gershon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gershon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gershon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gershon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Abner Gershon, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.